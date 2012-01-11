Here's Everything You Missed From Steve Ballmer's Final CES Keynote Last Night

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

LAS VEGAS — Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer gave the company’s last opening keynote at the Consumer Electronics Show last night.In a year that’s supposed to be huge for Microsoft, almost nothing new was announced. We heard the same stuff about Windows Phone, Windows 8, and Xbox that we’ve been hearing for months (or in some cases, at least a year.)



But hey, Ryan Seacrest was there.

And so was a gospel choir that interrupted the show to start singing tweets sent by the audience.

For an event that said nothing new, we still got a great look at what Microsoft’s 2012 is going to look like. Keep reading to see what you missed.

First, Gary Shapiro, the head of the CEA, welcomed Ballmer on stage. He said that even though this was Microsoft's final keynote, it's not the end of the company's relationship with the CEA. He even opened up the possibility that Microsoft could come back one day. The beginning of the event was all about Windows Phone. Here's Ballmer showing off his new Nokia Lumia 900, the first Windows Phone from Nokia that will launch in the U.S. It's gorgeous. (Ballmer also had a missed call from Bill Gates.) Seacrest got his hands on a Windows Phone too. Demo time! We got a full walkthrough of Windows Phone (again). It was nothing we haven't seen before. Plus the demo failed a few times. Ballmer and Seacrest would quietly chat while demos were going on. Adorable. Next, we got a look at Windows 8 for tablets. Here's the lock screen. You can unlock the device by programming areas on the photo you want to tap. The Start menu uses the same Metro design as Windows Phones. It contains all your apps and tiles that provide live updates. Here's one of the demo tablets running Windows 8. It actually looks pretty good. Windows 8 will run on both Intel and ARM processors, so expect to see tablets from pretty much every manufacturer out there. Microsoft's app store also uses the Metro look. It's slick. You can get a full view of your Start menu by pinching and zooming Here's what multitasking looks like. You can swipe over to snap in other apps. Very useful. We also got a look at a bunch of super thin Ultrabooks that run Windows 7. These will all be eligible for Windows 8 upgrades BREAK TIME: Suddenly, a local gospel choir entered the stage and started singing tweets from the audience. It was weird. Here's one of the tweets they sang... Now it's time for Xbox. We got a cool demo of how voice control works with Xbox and the Kinect. Just shout out a movie or game and Xbox opens it. Microsoft now has a partnership with News Corporation to provide new content on Xbox. Below are some of the brands you'll get. Plus there are a ton of other content partners already on Xbox. Microsoft hired a child actor to show off this new interactive Sesame Street game on Kinect. The characters react in real time to what you're doing in the living room. (By the way, Microsoft claimed the girl was three years old. She looked at least 10. Oh, child actors!) What else did you miss at CES? Click here for our Day 1 roundup >

