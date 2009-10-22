Microsoft Starts Selling Computers

Microsoft (MSFT) has a revamped online store this morning. In addition to the long-awaited Windows 7, the store is now offering PCs and third-party software.
Laptops from Sony, Dell, and Lenovo are prominently featured, as are core third-party programs like Norton Anti-Virus and Adobe Photoshop.
Microsoft generally sells only its own products online, but the order of the day is clearly to move Windows 7 as fast as possible.
