Microsoft Starts Selling Computers

Microsoft (MSFT) has a revamped online store this morning. In addition to the long-awaited Windows 7, the store is now offering PCs and third-party software.



Laptops from Sony, Dell, and Lenovo are prominently featured, as are core third-party programs like Norton Anti-Virus and Adobe Photoshop.

Microsoft generally sells only its own products online, but the order of the day is clearly to move Windows 7 as fast as possible.

