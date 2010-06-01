Microsoft Spokesman Mocks FT Over Google-Dumps-Windows Story

Frank X. Shaw, Microsoft’s corporate vice president of Corporate Communications

Photo: Microsoft

Over the holiday weekend, the FT reported that Google is dumping Microsoft Windows across the company, implying it was doing so because of security reasons.Security could be one small reason why Google is dumping Windows, but come on, the real reason is that Google is Microsoft’s biggest rival now, and Google is developing its own operating system, Chrome OS.



Microsoft spokesman Frank X. Shaw took the opportunity to mock the FT article (and Google) on his personal Twitter account:

bad headline, wrong premise here. Google going google, OK, but free pass from FT on reason = bad reporting. http://chilp.it/1e421d

News flash: Google bans Bing from its computers. Must credit FT. Picture on Bing home page is distracting to G engineers.

News flash: Google bans ford cars using Sync from its parking lot, citing security issues. Must credit FT.

news flash: Google boards up all windows in its global HQ, citing security concerns. Must credit FT.

Pretty funny stuff. Any contributions from the audience?

