Microsoft Spending $80 Million To Convince People To Buy Office 2010

Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer

Microsoft Office 2010 is now available to consumers at all major retail locations, the company announced today.Weirdly, there’s almost no hype around the release of Office 2010. Microsoft’s big product release is being drowned out by iPhone 4 pre-orders, and Microsoft’s own Kinect Xbox 360 news.



However, today’s lull in hype won’t last long. Ina Fried at CNet says Microsoft will plans to spend $80 million to market Office 2010. Of that $80 million, 70% of the ad campaign will be spent online.

Microsoft will spend that money trying to convince the world that Office 2010 is worth paying $280 for. Google Docs is free, and Microsoft offers its own free web version of Office.

Forrester analyst JP Gownder thinks Office 2010 will be a hit, despite the threat of free web apps. Here’s an excerpt from his blog, explaining why it will be a success:

Consumers use it at work. Their employer in many cases trains them on Office. And with Office at home, they can bring work home when they want.

Office 2010 was developed with vast customer inputs in mind. The Office team didn’t sit on its laurels, but took the product design task seriously.

It’s now complemented by Office Web. Office Web isn’t a panacea for all sharing and collaborating needs, but it will help consumers easily manage files across multiple PCs and to share with their friends.

It will ship on many consumer PCs. Finally, the product will be ‘ready to unlock’ on lots of new consumer PCs sold in coming years. With the purchase of a product key card, it becomes convenient for consumers to buy, even if they didn’t pick up a copy when they purchased their newest PC.

