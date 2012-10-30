Here's The Massive Budget Microsoft Is Gambling On Windows 8 Ads

Photo: Screengrab

Microsoft is planning to spend $1 billion or more on advertising for its new Windows 8 operating system, according to Ad Age.The trade mag didn’t give a source for its number. If true, the budget would be twice what it has historically spent on new product launches (the Kinect game device got $500 million, for instance).



Previously, the rumour was that Microsoft would spend $1.8 billion. But that was unsourced speculation, and I made the case earlier that it seemed extremely unlikely.

It’s not clear whether the Ad Age report is recycling that rumour or has sources of its own.

Microsoft is taking a big gamble with the new campaign — from CP+B — because the ads will NOT give instructions on how to use Windows 8, and instead will focus more on the idea that it’s a “cool lifestyle product.” Windows 8 is organised completely differently from the old Windows — on a “tile” system, so the risk is that consumers will be baffled by the experience once they try it in a store.

