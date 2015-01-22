This Is 'Project Spartan,' Microsoft's New Web Browser For Windows 10

“We think it’s the right time to build a new browser for the modern web, which will empower our next generation of Windows users on Windows 10.”

That was Joe Belfiore’s introduction for “Project Spartan,” Microsoft’s new web browser built specifically for Windows 10.

Here’s what we learned about “Project Spartan” at Microsoft’s Windows 10 event:

It has a new rendering engine.

It has a new look and feel — a streamlined UI that fits in with the design language of Windows 10, which focuses on the page’s content.

A note-taking mode lets you mark up the web with a stylus or a finger, so you can express your thoughts right on the canvas of the web.

It can take the content in your reading list on Spartan and save it offline.

Spartan will have built-in support for PDF files, which can be saved and marked up online and off.

Cortana is built-in, ready to let you know things about the webpages you’re looking at, and also available to answer any of your questions.

It will not be in Microsoft’s first insider build, and it’s coming to the phone a bit later.

