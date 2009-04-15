Microsoft Stuck Fixing Broken Xbox 360s For Free, Again

Another black eye for Xbox 360 hardware: Microsoft (MSFT) announced today it was extending its warranty to cover a rash of Xbox failures where screens display “E74 – Contact Customer Support.”

There’s been a number of Xbox-related hardware problems. Microsoft had to first extend its warranty back in 2007 to cover a different series of console crashes — the so-called “red ring of death” error. Early Xbox units also had a problem with scratching game discs.

Partisans for Sony’s (SNE) PS3 frequently point to the Xbox’s hardware problems in console comparisons. But the series of hardware glitches don’t seem to be slowing down Microsoft at all, as the Xbox trounces the PS3 month after month in sales.

SAI’s Dan Frommer talked about the Xbox 360 issues on tech video show TechVi today:

