Microsoft is bringing back Solitaire for Windows 10

Microsoft is pulling out all the stops to convince you to upgrade to Windows 10, and its newest announcement is the triumphant return of the classic card game Solitaire.

Solitaire, which has been included in every version of Windows since Windows 3.0 in 1990, was removed from Windows 8 to the dismay of many. And while you could still download a modern version of the game from the Windows Store in Windows 8, Microsoft has decided to include it as a default game in Windows 10.

The return of Solitaire was first noticed by a developer on Twitter, who discovered the card game was included in the Windows 10 technical preview build.

Microsoft is also bringing back the Start Menu to Windows 10, so that means you’ll be able to boot up a game of Solitaire by navigating to Start > Programs > Accessories > Games, just like old times.

Windows 10 is currently only available as a preview build at the moment, though Microsoft has confirmed it will release the official build of Windows 10 to consumers this summer. Windows 10 will be a free upgrade for Windows 7 and Windows 8 users, and will be available in 190 countries and 111 languages.

