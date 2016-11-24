Microsoft is finally bringing Solitaire to the iPhone

Microsoft Solitaire, the game that hundreds of millions of people have killed time with on Windows computers, is now available for iPhones and Android phones.

This is not a drill.

The game is free and available to download under the prosaic name “Microsoft Solitaire Collection.” The app includes five different Solitaire games, including the classic Klondike game.

The app also includes Spider, and Freecell, which have been traditionally bundled with Windows computers in the past.

The app also includes two new games called Pyramid and TriPeaks.

Users can pay $1.99 to remove ads on the app and unlock other features.

The launch is great timing from Microsoft — now anyone with a smartphone can kill time this Thanksgiving while waiting for the turkey to roast.

Microsoft, if you’re listening, we’d love a Minesweeper iOS port next.

