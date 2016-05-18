Microsoft has sold its featurephone business to Foxconn

Microsoft is reportedly selling its featurephone business to manufacturing company Foxconn, The Verge reports.

The deal, which is reportedly worth $350 million (£242 million,) will give Foxconn company FIH Mobile the right to use the Nokia brand, and 4,500 employees will also work for the new company.

This story is developing…

NOW WATCH: Uber is making customers pay for having drivers wait



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.