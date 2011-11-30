Microsoft Sold Almost 1 Million Xboxes Last Week

Microsoft sold 960,000 Xbox 360s last week, making it the best week ever in the console’s five year history. It sold 800,000 copies in only 24 hours around Black Friday.



That would make the Xbox 360 one of the hottest product launches ever in terms of units sold per day.

Except that the Xbox 360 is six years old. That’s astounding.

So what’s driving all these sales?

Kinect, which also sold 750,000 units this during the week.

The sales figures show how Kinect has basically reset the console lifecycle, turning a six-year-old game machine into something that feels brand new again.

The Xbox costs either $199 (for the 4G version) or $299. Let’s halve the difference and say it has an average selling price of $250. That means gross revenues of $240 million during the week.

Kinect costs $149, which adds another $111 million. The actual number might be smaller, though, because Kinect is sometimes sold in bundles.

But it’s safe to say that Microsoft sold more than $300 million worth of Xbox hardware last week.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.