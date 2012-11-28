Microsoft Sold 40 Million Windows 8 Licenses In The First Month

It’s been about a month since Windows 8 was released and Microsoft has good news to report: It’s sold 40 million Windows 8 licenses so far.”Windows 8 is outpacing Windows 7 in terms of upgrades,” claims Microsoft’s Brandon LeBlanc on the Windows blog.



While that’s cause for cautious optimism, that doesn’t mean that Windows 8 is out of the woods yet. So far, early indications from the site Net Applications show that Windows 8 is lagging a little behind Windows 7 in actual usage, meaning the number of computers out there on the Web.

According to Net Applications, by the end of October only 0.45% of all computers running Windows were using Windows 8. This compares to 2.33% for Windows 7 at the end of its release month, October, 2009, reports Gregg Keizer at Computerworld.

So while early sales of Windows 8 are encouraging, it’s too soon to call Microsoft’s radical new operating system a winner yet.

Don’t miss: The 10 Best Free Windows 8 Apps For Work And Play

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.