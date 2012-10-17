Microsoft Snubs CP+B — Again — For New Surface Ad

Photo: John M. Chu / Twitter

Microsoft has once again ignored Crispin Porter + Bogusky, its official agency, to do a major ad for its new Surface tablet. The new “launch” commercial for Surface was created by Jon M. Chu, director of “Step Up 2,” and “Justin Bieber: Never Say Never.”CP+B is the shop behind its Windows 8 and Windows Phone campaigns. But previously Microsoft went with unknown director Caleb Slain for a teaser spot for the Surface earlier this year.



