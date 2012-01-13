Microsoft Snares Former Apple Guru To Help Push Its Google Docs Competitor

How’s this for a gimmick to get people to use Microsoft’s freebie cloud apps: get famous Apple evangelist Guy Kawasaki involved?



Kawasaki did as asked and now Microsoft is giving away Kawasaki’s guide on how to write a great business plan, says the Microsoft’s Word Blog. The plan is available for download from Microsoft SkyDrive, a free cloud storage service. It’s in a Word Web App version and a PowerPoint cloud version.

There’s no catch, either — you don’t need to sign up for a Microsoft Windows Live account to see or download the business plan. Microsoft hopes Kawasaki’s star power will encourage people to try SkyDrive, which is its competitor to Google Docs for consumers. (Office 365 is the equivalent for businesses.)

Kawasaki came to fame as an evangelist for the Macintosh in its early days. He’s now a speaker and entrepreneur, and invests heavily in online news, blog, and social media projects.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.