Microsoft Snaps Up Ad Firm YaData

Microsoft bought Israeli advertising startup YaData for a reported $20 million to $30 million. Founded in 2006, YaData built targeting software to to splice consumers into “micro segments” and target them with relevant content and advertising. The two companies said YaData’s technology would be deployed across Microsoft’s advertiser and publisher solutions group, adding more advanced behavioural targeting capabilities. YaData will move from Tel Aviv into Microsoft’s (MSFT) R&D facility in Herzliya, Israel.



