Microsoft to Yahoos: Come Work Here! (MSFT/YHOO)

If Yahoo won’t sell out to you, then just hire their people–or so Microsoft seems to be thinking. Below, a note received by a promising job candidate:Hi [Talented Yahoo Employee],
I am a member of Microsoft’s marketing staffing team. We’re seeking world class employees to help us create products that help people and businesses throughout the world realise their full potential.
Your name was brought to my attention as someone who may be very knowledgeable in the online business space. I know a lot of people from Yahoo! have been reaching out to us lately because they are nervous about the pending layoffs. I wanted to give you an opportunity to explore Microsoft careers as well.
I would love the chance to speak with you confidentially about opportunities. It would give me an opportunity to better understand your experience and to discuss your career path and professional interests.
I found a little bit about you online and I’d appreciate an opportunity to fill in the blanks. You’ve read this far so you must be at least a bit intrigued by what we may have to offer so I would love to speak with you in more detail.
If you are open to having a brief conversation, or know someone who would be, I’d love to hear from you! Otherwise, please kindly let me know so I can make a note not to contact you in the future, or perhaps to reach out at a different email address.
I look forward to hearing from you!
[Microsoft Talent Acquisition Consultant]
Microsoft
We’re hiring!
Microsoft offers an excellent benefits package to full-time employees including medical, dental, vacation, employee stock purchase plan, and 401k, plus some great extras including: our 24-hour nurse line, stay fit program, product discounts, and paid infant care leave. All part of our commitment to our most important asset: our employees.
Microsoft is an equal opportunity employer (EOE) and strongly supports diversity in the workforce
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.