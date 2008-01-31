Microsoft to Yahoos: Come Work Here! (MSFT/YHOO)

If Yahoo won’t sell out to you, then just hire their people–or so Microsoft seems to be thinking. Below, a note received by a promising job candidate:Hi [Talented Yahoo Employee],



I am a member of Microsoft’s marketing staffing team. We’re seeking world class employees to help us create products that help people and businesses throughout the world realise their full potential.

Your name was brought to my attention as someone who may be very knowledgeable in the online business space. I know a lot of people from Yahoo! have been reaching out to us lately because they are nervous about the pending layoffs. I wanted to give you an opportunity to explore Microsoft careers as well.

I would love the chance to speak with you confidentially about opportunities. It would give me an opportunity to better understand your experience and to discuss your career path and professional interests.

I found a little bit about you online and I’d appreciate an opportunity to fill in the blanks. You’ve read this far so you must be at least a bit intrigued by what we may have to offer so I would love to speak with you in more detail.

If you are open to having a brief conversation, or know someone who would be, I’d love to hear from you! Otherwise, please kindly let me know so I can make a note not to contact you in the future, or perhaps to reach out at a different email address.

I look forward to hearing from you!

[Microsoft Talent Acquisition Consultant]