Microsoft Might Launch A Smartwatch In A Few Weeks

AP Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

Microsoft plans to launch a smartwatch within a few weeks,Parmy Olson of Forbes reports.

The watch will reportedly have fitness-tracking capabilities, including a heart rate monitor. It will also work with other mobile platforms, not just Windows Phones, Olson reports.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about a Microsoft wearable computer. Reports of a Microsoft watch began as early as April 2013. Tom’s Hardware reported in June that Microsoft’s watch will be focused mostly on fitness. Instead of a device that looks like other smartwatches we’ve seen, including the Apple Watch, Microsoft’s gadget is said to be more like a fitness band such as the FitBit or Jawbone UP.

