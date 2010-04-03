Microsoft Smartly Changes Awkward 'Windows Phone 7 Series' Name

Microsoft made a smart move today, renaming its forthcoming mobile phone platform.



It’s no longer going to be called “Windows Phone 7 Series,” which was awkward; now it’ll just be “Windows Phone 7.” Microsoft made the announcement on one of its Twitter accounts, which we read about on TechFlash.

We still prefer “Windows 7 Phone,” over “Windows Phone 7,” but it’s not that big of a deal.

Bigger picture: We’re still not sure why it switched to “Windows Phone” from “Windows Mobile” in the first place. Especially because mobile devices are becoming less and less about phone calling, and more about mobile data services. And because Microsoft gadgets like the Zune aren’t even phones.

But at least dropping “Series” is an improvement.

Click here for photos of Windows Phone 7 from the launch event >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.