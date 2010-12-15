Microsoft, Please Don't Embarrass Yourself With This Tablet

Mockup of what a new Microsoft tablet could look like.

Photo: Blogeee

Microsoft is reportedly going to take another stab at “slate” computing at CES in January.It tried this last year, with CEO Steve Ballmer standing on stage, proudly displaying 3 tablet computers. He was trying to upstage Steve Jobs, who would go on to introduce the iPad weeks later.



While the iPad has sold millions, Ballmer’s slates never materialised.

So, here we go again.

Ballmer will be showing off a Samsung tablet “similar in size and shape to the Apple iPad, although it is not as thin. It also includes a unique and slick keyboard that slides out from below for easy typing,” according to a source speaking with Nick Bilton at the NYT.

Reports of a Samsung tablet with a slide out keyboard first surfaced on French blog Blogeee last week.

We didn’t think much of it, because we didn’t think Microsoft would really make something so ugly and embarrassing. But, it looks like we’re wrong! (The picture here is a mockup, maybe the Samsung tablet will be sleek and beautiful. We’ll believe it when we see it.)

Microsoft will also have devices from Dell and other partners.

We’ll be happy to eat crow on this in a year, but we get the feeling Microsoft is going to repeat history.

It’s going to show off some crappy tablets with Windows 7 jammed on them, and the world will shrug.

Apple will introduce the iPad 2. Google will release a killer Android tablet. Even RIM will have a nice tablet with the PlayBook.

And Microsoft will be playing catch up, just like it did with smartphones.

