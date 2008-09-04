Microsoft Slashing Xbox 360 Prices, Sales To Soar? (MSFT)

How will Microsoft’s Xbox 360 compete with Nintendo’s innovative Wii and Sony’s Blu-ray equipped PS3? By being the cheapest of them all.



Microsoft is slashing $80 off the price of its cheapest Xbox, which means it’ll now sell for $199 — the cheapest current-generation game console. It’s also cutting $50 off its two higher-end units, which will sell for $299 with a 60-gigabyte hard drive and $399 with a 120-gigabyte hard drive.

Why cut prices now? The 360 is nearing its third birthday, and it’s recently been outsold by Sony’s more expensive PS3. So a significantly lower price should help Microsoft’s (MSFT) sales pick up again.

A Microsoft exec tells WSJ that about 75% of game hardware sales have typically happened after console makers drop prices below $200. Meanwhile, a GameStop exec tells BusinessWeek that he expects Xbox 360 sales to jump “anywhere from 1.5 times to three times current levels” as a result of the price cuts.

We don’t expect Sony’s (SNE) PS3 to cost $199 any time soon — that cheap Xbox doesn’t have a hard drive or a Blu-ray player, which Sony’s machine does. But it’s possible Nintendo (NTDOY) could whack $50 off the Wii’s $249 price tag this holiday season if sales show any signs of slowing.

See Also:

Gaming Social Network Raptr Opens Its Doors

Nintendo Sued To Stop Importing Wii To U.S.

The Beginning Of The End Of The video game Disc?

Indie Game Developer Finds Success On Xbox 360 — Est. $825K Sales In First Week

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.