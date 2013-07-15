Microsoft Slashes The Price Of The Surface RT Because No One Is Buying It

Microsoft has cut the price of the Surface RT, its tablet computer that’s supposed to fight the iPad.



The new price is $350. It was originally $499. Microsoft really pushes its touch cover keyboard, so add another $120 to that price, and you’re closer to the final tally.

Microsoft’s Surface RT has not been much of a factor in the tablet market. The RT runs on ARM chips, and can’t run all Windows apps.

Microsoft doesn’t reveal sales numbers, but in March, Bloomberg reported sales were just 1.5 million units since its launch in October. There’s no reason to believe sales picked up after March.

For context, Apple 19.5 million iPads in the first quarter of the year.

