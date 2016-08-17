Microsoft slams Apple with a new Surface Pro commercial

Two weeks ago, Apple released a commercial, titled “What’s a computer?,” designed to sell the iPad Pro super-tablet as a full-fledged laptop replacement.

Well, Microsoft didn’t like that much, judging from a new Microsoft Surface ad titled “What’s a computer? Just ask Cortana.”

As you may infer from the title, it features Windows 10’s Cortana personal digital assistant in conversation with Apple’s Siri.

“I’m a computer now. Like you,” Siri tells Cortana.

But Cortana points out that just adding a keyboard isn’t enough to replace what most people need from their laptops — which is a nice segue into reminding viewers that the Surface Pro 4 is also a touchscreen tablet, but boasts USB ports, a full version of Windows 10 (and Microsoft Office), and all the other trappings of a laptop.

It’s a pretty brazen attack on Apple, following what seemed to be a period of peace and partnership between the two companies. Still, Microsoft isn’t wrong: I found the Surface Pro 4 to be way more useful in my everyday life than the iPad Pro, though of course your mileage may vary.

