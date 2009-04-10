Microsoft Slammed With $388 Million Patent Verdict

Microsoft (MSFT) may have prevailed in its high-profile patent fight against Dutch GPS maker TomTom, but you can’t win ’em all. The company yesterday got hit with a $388 million verdict in patent suit brought by Uniloc, over “product activation technology” used in Windows XP, Office XP, and Windows Server 2003.



Predictably, Microsoft plans appeal.

Patent litigation — and the cases’ unpredictable results — are all just part of doing business for Microsoft. Last month, the company got hit with a fresh patent action, over whether Windows Update violates a 1999 patent claimed by Israeli firm Backweb.

