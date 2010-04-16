Microsoft Supplier Uses Child Workers And Pays Them $0.65 Per Hour

Workers at a factory that makes Microsoft mouses rest during a break from their 15 hour day

Microsoft is getting hammered by the National labour Committee over the working conditions at the factory of one its suppliers in China, called KYE.NLC alleges that KYE pays workers — some of them children — $.65 per hour to work 16.5 hour days.



It’s a bit unfair that NLC is framing this as Microsoft problem when really, lots of American and non-American gadget-makers — including other biggies like Apple and HP — outsource labour to Chinese factories like KYE’s.

In response to this report, Microsoft has opened an investigation into KYE.

We’ve ripped through the NLC’s long report, available for download, and come up with this “CliffNotes” version.

Microsoft Slammed Over Child labour Accusations →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.