Microsoft Supplier Uses Child Workers And Pays Them $0.65 Per Hour

Nicholas Carlson
Microsoft factoryWorkers at a factory that makes Microsoft mouses rest during a break from their 15 hour day

Microsoft is getting hammered by the National labour Committee over the working conditions at the factory of one its suppliers in China, called KYE.NLC alleges that KYE pays workers — some of them children —  $.65 per hour to work 16.5 hour days.

It’s a bit unfair that NLC is framing this as Microsoft problem when really, lots of American and non-American gadget-makers — including other biggies like Apple and HP — outsource labour to Chinese factories like KYE’s.

In response to this report, Microsoft has opened an investigation into KYE.

We’ve ripped through the NLC’s long report, available for download, and come up with this “CliffNotes” version.

The work is exhausting and long

Wages are low

NLC says this is form proves KYE uses child labour

Here's what a shift looks like

No going outside for workers

Here are the dorms

Here's what Microsoft has manufactured at KYE

These are the other firms that use KYE. But they aren't alone…

Apple's iPads and iPhones are made in similar conditions…

What It's Like To Work In China's Gadget Sweatshops Where Your iPhones And iPads Are Made

