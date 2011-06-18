Microsoft's Skype Buy Cleared For Takeoff

The U.S. Department of Justice has approved Microsoft’s $8.5 billion acquisition of Skype, reports Reuters and Dow Jones.



The approval was reported on the Web site of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission. The deal still has to pass muster from the EU and other regulators.

Microsoft bought Skype mainly to improve its corporate messaging and voice-over-IP product Lync.

It is also planning to build a video chat client into Windows 8 with support for Skype and other services.

See also: Microsoft Insider Explains Why The Company Bought Skype.

