Microsoft Exec: We've Had Siri-Like Technology In Windows Phones For Over A Year

Chief Research and Strategy Officer Craig Mundie says in an interview with Savitz, we’ve had Siri-like capabilities with TellMe for over a year on Windows Phones.



Transcript of his comments via TUAW:

“I just think that people are infatuated with Apple announcing it… it’s good marketing. At least as a technological capability, you could argue that Microsoft has had a similar capability in Windows phones for more than a year. You could take these Windows phones and pick them up and say, ‘Text Eric,’ and it’ll say, ‘What do you want to say?’ and it transcribes it… You can query anything through Bing by just saying the words. I mean, all that’s already there. Completely functional, been there for a year.”

The only problem? Mundie’s claims don’t stand up to close scrutiny.

Check this video from an Australian tech reporter doing a straight-up comparison of the two phones:

And here’s Mundie talking about Siri with Savitz:

