Microsoft Has No Interest In Buying All Of Yahoo, Sources Say

Microsoft and Silver Lake Partners are leading a group of investors that look to buy up to a 20 per cent minority stake in Yahoo, according to a report by the New York Times.Microsoft will participate in the bid, but wants to keep its existing strategic relationship alive, a person familiar with Microsoft’s thinking on the matter told us. The source said Microsoft had no intention of buying Yahoo outright, and it was up to Yahoo to figure out what direction the company should go.



Yahoo is still considering bids for the entire company, an unnamed source told the New York Times. Yahoo’s board is expected to discuss the deal as soon as this week, according to the report.

