Microsoft: "Significant" News Today -- But Not Yahoo

Microsoft is bringing out its big guns today (Steve Ballmer, Ray Ozzie) for an 11:30 a.m. press conference regarding “significant” news — which doesn’t relate to Yahoo.



We assume they’ll be discussing MSFT’s new “interoperatibility principles,” described in this dense press release the company sent out at 10:45 a.m. This stuff may even be newsworthy — MSFT is talking about opening up APIs for many of its business class products, and offering up some olive branches to the open source community — but Steve and company know full well they’re going to get hit with Yahoo questions. The company insists that it won’t be talking about the Yahoo deal during the call, so we’ll see how many “no comments” they feel prepared to repeat. We’ll cover live.

