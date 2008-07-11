Microsoft Sick of "Mac Guy" Ridicule, Vows New Campaign Will Make Vista Cool

After being slammed by a series of Mac ads, not to mention the people and businesses who refuse to upgrade to Vista, Microsoft is fighting back—with a new ad campaign.



WSJ: Vista’s image is as bad as ever. Even businesses say they’ll avoid upgrading to it, according to one report. Last week, Microsoft replaced the advertising company it used for its business-to-business campaigns. Yesterday, Brad Brooks, a vice president in charge of Windows marketing, speaking at a Microsoft conference, said that the time had come to fight back. Finally.

“We’re drawing a line right here on this stage,” he told a crowd of Microsoft business partners, according to a transcript. “You thought the sleeping giant was still sleeping? Well, we’ve woken up and it’s time to take our message forward,” he added. Brooks specifically mentioned Apple and that company’s “I’m a Mac, I’m a PC” ads.

Over the next few weeks, Microsoft will roll out an ad campaign intended to change peoples’ minds about Vista. The company is tight-lipped about what those ads will look like, but they should be more aggressive than anything we’ve seen to date. A rather conventional full-page ad for a version of Vista aimed at small businesses that ran in today’s Journal isn’t a part of the campaign, a company spokesperson tells the Business Technology Blog.

