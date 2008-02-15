Microsoft Shuffles Mobile Execs To Fight Apple, RIM

Microsoft, whose Windows Mobile operating system faces fierce competition from Apple’s iPhone, RIM’s BlackBerries, and Google’s forthcoming Android OS, is shaking up the ranks in its mobile division.



Andrew Lees (pictured) will replace Pieter Knook as head of MSFT’s mobile biz, the WSJ’s Robert Guth reports, as part of a broader re-org that promotes more than 10 execs and ankles others. Knook, meanwhile, moves on to Vodafone, where he’ll head the carrier’s mobile Internet strategy.

Lees has his work cut out: Figure out how to integrate mobile software firm Danger, which Microsoft purchased this week, figure out how to make Windows Mobile a more attractive platform in an increasingly crowded field, and potentially figure out how to shoe-horn Yahoo’s thriving mobile business under the Microsoft umbrella.

