The Steven Sinofsky News Slices $10 Billion Off Microsoft's Market Cap

Jay Yarow
Steve Sinofsky and Dean Hachamovich at MIXWindows chief Steve Sinofsky demonstrating IE.

The market is waking up to the news Steven Sinofsky will not be running Windows and it’s not happy.The stock is down 4% this morning, which means it lost $10 billion in market cap, per Eric Savitz.

The reason investors are selling is that for the last few years all we’ve heard is that Sinofsky is a genius who makes things work at Microsoft.

Now there’s a big question mark about how the Windows group will be run.

It could get worse. Apple’s shares are down 10% since it fired Scott Forstall, the man in charge of its mobile software.

