Microsoft Shareholders Hate Yahoo Deal (Do You Blame Them?)

Microsoft shareholders are getting increasingly vocal about their loathing of the Yahoo deal. (And why shouldn’t they? It’s going to be a disaster.)



But the question is whether this pressure will persuade Microsoft not to raise its bid. If Microsoft shareholders loved the deal, Ballmer, Liddell & Co. would be free to pony up to cheers. Given that Yahoo has no good alternatives, however–and given that Microsoft’s shareholders are still peeing on the deal–Microsoft may just decide to stand firm. Now that the press is debunking Yahoo’s “alternatives” one by one and Yahoo is starting to get sued by shareholders, moreover, Microsoft may not have that long to wait.

Here’s what one Microsoft shareholder has to say on the subject (Reuters):

“I want Microsoft to say ‘Sayonara Yahoo’ and walk away,” said [manager Robert] Olstein, who owns roughly 1 million Microsoft shares. He wrote the company this week to say exactly that.

“Under no circumstance should you raise your price,” he wrote to the Redmond, Washington-based company’s chief financial officer, Christopher Liddell.

Olstein is not alone… Since Microsoft made the offer, its stock is down 11 per cent, sinking its market capitalisation by some $34 billion.

Remember, Yahoo doesn’t have any real alternatives here. If it did, Microsoft would likely jack its bid up today. Microsoft, meanwhile, does have some alternatives. As each day goes by and Yahoo’s phantom alternatives become less and less real, the advantage is shifting to Microsoft.

