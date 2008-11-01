Microsoft's Brilliant Counter-Attack: "I'm A PC" Video Booth Outside U.K. Apple Store

Where does Microsoft plan to find the perfect (free) actors for its new, crowdsourced “I’m A PC” commercials? Outside an Apple (AAPL) Store, of course! An AppleInsider reader passed along this photo of a Microsoft (MSFT) video kiosk set up in front of an Apple retail store in the U.K.



“It’s a friggin booth where you can record your own I’m a PC video,” he said. “This is outside the Apple Store, Bullring, Birmingham, England.” He added that a trio of Microsoft staffers will be on hand to turn patrons off from the Mac for the next three days.

“This is what desperation looks like,” Apple observer John Gruber comments.

But we think this is actually pretty smart: If there’s anyone as passionate as Apple-types, it’s anti-Apple-types. They go to the mall, too. And there’s probably nowhere they’d be as happy to show their passion as in front of an Apple store.

