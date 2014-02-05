Microsoft CEO's Salary Set At $US1.2M

Satya Nadella had a big day today.

Microsoft’s newly appointed chief will have a base salary of $US1.2 million, which is more than 70% higher than the base pay his predecessor, Steve Ballmer, was making, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Nadella’s pay package includes his participation in the company’s executive incentive program.

The annual cash award target under the plan will be 300% of his salary earned as CEO for the remainder of 2014 and all of 2015.

His stock award for 2015 will be $US13.2 million on an annualized basis.

