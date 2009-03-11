Microsoft Sets Its Dividend, Up From Last Year

A few Microsoft (MSFT) items of note:
- The company set its quarterly dividend: 13 cents a share. That’s up from 11 cents a share same time last year.
- Maria Klawe, President of Harvey Mudd College, joins the Microsoft board of directors.
- Another patent lawsuit: This time, Microsoft is being sued for $90 million by PalTalk Holdings, which alleges infringement by Microsoft’s Halo games for the Xbox.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.