Microsoft Sets Its Dividend, Up From Last Year

Eric Krangel
A few Microsoft (MSFT) items of note:

  • The company set its quarterly dividend: 13 cents a share. That’s up from 11 cents a share same time last year.
  • Maria Klawe, President of Harvey Mudd College, joins the Microsoft board of directors. 
  • Another patent lawsuit: This time, Microsoft is being sued for $90 million by PalTalk Holdings, which alleges infringement by Microsoft’s Halo games for the Xbox.

