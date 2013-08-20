Microsoft Learned QR Codes Don't Work

Monday, Microsoft
announced that Microsoft Tag— the company’s customisable QR code alternative — is
shutting down in August 2015.
To which the tech world replied, “Wait … QR codes are still a thing?” (The answer is yes. Gillette even incorporated the Rorschach-like, black-and-white, scannable blocks on a recent Kate Upton ad.)

Scanbuy is taking over the support for Microsoft’s Tag technology next month.

Even though some research has shown that people are increasingly scanning QR codes, Aaron Strout at Marketing Land predicted that 2013 will be the last year of the QR code. “What I haven’t been able to find are statistics that show repeat usage,” Strout wrote. “My guess is that there is a reason for that.”

To reinforce the point, we have collected some of the worst QR code mishaps ever.

When QR Codes get 3-D.

Scanning the weapon code might lead to a cavity search.

What's more likely: that this was done in Silicon Valley or Williamsburg?

Is this really the most effective way to find a lost dog?

To avoid the whole lost pet scenario.

The photo submitter said it best: 'Hey buddy, could you pass me your spoon when you're done so I can DIG OUT MY EYES WITH IT?!'

Doesn't a spinning QR code kind of defeat the point?

Remember to wash your hands ...

There are just no words.

Sigh ... good luck finding cell service in the subway.

On the off chance that you do have service in the subway, scan at your own risk.

Banan-advertising!

Umm ...

Please say that this is an attempt at ironic humour.

If you thought that was weird ...

A photo retoucher peddles his wares.

