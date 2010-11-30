Kinect Selling 100,000 Per Day So Far

Photo: VentureBeat

The holiday season’s been good for Microsoft so far: the company just announced it had sold 2.5 million Kinect devices in just 25 days on the market, an average of 100,000 per day. The company says it’s on target to meet its goal of 5 million by year’s end.Earlier this month, Xbox President Don Mattrick warned that consumers who wanted a Kinect should buy one before Thanksgiving to avoid possible shortages, but most stores in San Francisco, at least, still had quite a few left in stock over the weekend.



