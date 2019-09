Microsoft’s motion based gaming system appears to be a hit.



The company just announced that it sold 1 million units in 10 days. Prettty impressive, but in line with what Microsoft expected.

The company says it will sell 5 million Kinects by year end.

Bonus: Kid Gets Elbowed In The Face Playing Microsoft Kinect

