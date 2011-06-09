This Can't Be Good: Microsoft Is Selling Windows Phones For A Penny

Photo: Screenshot

Microsoft is selling three different Windows Phone 7 devices for just a penny each on contract.The sale is through the official Microsoft Store and includes the HTC Trophy (Verizon), HTC Arrive (Sprint), and HTC HD7 (T-Mobile).



Yes, it’s a great deal, but it also feels like an act of desperation to get people on board with WP7.

[Via BGR]

Don’t Miss: Apple’s iOS 5 Is AMAZING — You Have To See It To Believe It

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.