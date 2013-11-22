Look At The Anti-Google T-Shirts And Coffee Mugs Microsoft Just Started Selling

After saying earlier this year that it wouldn’t give up its anti-Google advertising campaign, Microsoft is upping the ante by selling “Scroogled” t-shirts, hats, and coffee mugs this holiday season.

Like the rest of the campaign, created by former Hillary Clinton operative Mark Penn, the eight items for sale in Microsoft’s online store target Google for what Microsoft feels is its unfair invasion of user privacy in the pursuit of profits.

Here’s some of what Microsoft is selling:

The Scroogled Mug

The ‘Step Into Our Web’ T-Shirt



The ‘I’m Watching You’ T-Shirt





The ‘Word Cloud’ T-Shirt





A closer look at the word cloud:





In the past, Microsoft has also targeted Google for allowing merchants to pay for their products to have a better chance of showing up in Google Shopping search results.

