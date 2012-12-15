Some Microsoft Employees Are Giving Up Holiday Vacations To Help Fix Windows Phone's Terrible App Selection

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

As good as Microsoft’s new Windows Phone 8 operating system for smartphones is, it still doesn’t have the same robust app selection as Android phones and the iPhones. Microsoft says it’s getting better though.



In a post today on its Windows Phone developers blog (which we first spotted on BGR), Microsoft says it’s seen a “sustained 40% increase in Windows Phone app submissions.” As a result, the people in charge of approving apps for Windows Phones won’t be taking time off over the holidays to ensure as many apps as possible get approved.

Yes, that 40% figure is a bit odd since we don’t know when the bump in app submissions started or how many submissions Microsoft normally receives. But it’s safe to assume the increased interest is due to the recent Windows Phone 8 launch on some nice phones like HTC’s Windows Phone 8x.

On the other hand, the trend is still for developers to make their apps for iPhone and Android first, only moving to Windows Phone if they have enough resources.

Don’t Miss: Our review of Nokia’s Lumia 920 >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.