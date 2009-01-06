Microsoft's New Apple Attack Strategy: We're Cheaper (MSFT)

Microsoft is trying another tack in its attempt to slow down Apple. In an email to journalists, the company is talking up the “Apple tax,” the premium that Mac-buyers pay for an Apple (AAPL) computer over PCs running Windows.



This campaign at least has the virtue of competing on a tangible, clear advantage: price. That’s more than you can say for Microsoft’ three previous campaigns:

endorsements from Jerry Seinfeld

The “I’m a PC” campaign to convince people Windows is cool, too

An apologetic “we’re better than Apple has made us out to be” Mojave Experiment?

Perhaps the “Apple tax” salvo represents a Microsoft finally confident in its own products.

Windows machines are cheaper than Macs, and there’s nothing wrong with competing on price, especially amidst a recession.

We’d like to see Microsoft go further in its attacks on Apple. Bring out testimonials from Mac users who’ve suffered through Mac “spinning beach balls.” Talk up how there’s so few games for Mac that outlets like Gamestop (GME) don’t even have Mac sections. Lambast the lack of a Mac native right-click function.

You might not notice it beneath Mac personality Justin Long’s slacker smile, but Apple declared war on Microsoft long ago. Time for Microsoft to fight back.

