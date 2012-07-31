The 8 Things That Scare Microsoft

Microsoft really wants you to know that it's a player as software goes online--'in the cloud,' in industryspeak.

It names six cloud platforms: Office 365, Xbox LIVE, Dynamics CRM Online (a Salesforce.com competitor), Bing, Skype, Azure (which competes with Amazon Web Services), plus some other minor services (like Microsoft Intune).

But it worries that its cloud products might not be as popular as its PC software products:

'While we believe our expertise, investments in infrastructure, and the breadth of our cloud-based services provide us with a strong foundation to compete, it is uncertain whether our strategies will attract the users or generate the revenue required to be successful.'

Upside: Microsoft is making a lot of smart investments in its cloud. It opened Azure to Linux. It is letting Skype run as its own unit, maintaining support of Android and iOS and so on.