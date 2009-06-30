Free Windows Upgrade (SEE FINE PRINT)

Microsoft (MSFT) announced last week companies buying PCs between now and the day new Windows 7 OS will be available (Oct 22) will get a free upgrade to the new OS. But it failed to mention that the free upgrade is limited to 25 units per company, says PC World.



This is what Microsoft said last week on the Windows 7 Team Blog:

And we have the answer for people who need a new PC now but still want to get Windows 7 and that’s the Windows 7 Upgrade Option Program, which kicks off tomorrow, June 26th! Anyone who buys a PC from a participating OEM or retailer with Windows Vista Home Premium, Business or Ultimate on it will all receive an upgrade to the corresponding version of Windows 7 at little or no cost to customers.

This means that businesses who buy more than 25 PCs between now and Oct. 22 will have to pay between $199.99-$219.99 per PC if they want to upgrade to the Windows 7 OS. Or, as PCWorld says, the companies will have to purchase a Software Assurance agreement at $100-$150 per machine.

A Gartner analyst is urging business users to demand free upgrades from their OEMs for any number of PC purchases. If that doesn’t work, the companies will either give in and pay for the upgrades, or if possible, hold off buying the machines until after October 22, 2009.

And we thought the whole free upgrade thing was to make sure customers DON’T hold off PC purchases until after the release!

Image: Andrew Dill

