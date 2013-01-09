Microsoft Says It Sold 60 Million Windows 8 Licenses Since Launch, In Line With Windows 7

Windows leader Tami Reller says Microsoft sold 60 million Windows 8 licenses since launch, Mary Jo Foley at ZDNet reports.



She revealed this new number at CES.

She says this is roughly in line with Windows 7 at the same period. Considering the market for traditional PCs is in terrible shape, a launch as strong as Windows 7 is good news for Microsoft.

However, Reller says the 60 million includes “sell in to OEMs for new PCs” and upgrades. That’s not sell through to the consumer. In other words, PC makers like Acer could have bought Windows 8 licenses, installed it on PCs it sold to Best Buy, but those PCs could still be on Best Buy’s shelves. If that’s the case, then this number is a little hollow because in the long run sales will flatten.

We bring this up because there’s been a lot of negativity around the Windows business lately. Multiple PC makers have said that Windows 8 is doing nothing to provide a jolt to the PC industry. If Microsoft’s 60 million licenses aren’t being sold through to the consumer, then it’s a long-term problem.

