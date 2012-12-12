Microsoft Says It Is Increasing Production Of The Surface Tablet

Photo: AP

Microsoft announced plans to expand production of the Surface, as well as expansion of its retail sales.The release is very difficult to figure out. It doesn’t say much about the production increase. And it’s pretty slim on details about the retail expansion.



Lately there’s been a lot of doom and gloom around the Surface:

Ad network Chitika says just 0.13 per cent of ad impressions are served to Surface tablets.

DigiTimes reported at the end of November that Microsoft cut its orders of Surface tablets in half.

Detwiler Fenton, a brokerage firm, estimated sales of just 600,000 this quarter.

Today’s announcement could be a sign of good news for the Surface. Expanding production suggests there is demand for the Surface.

Then again, if it needs to expand retail, then it’s current strategy isn’t working. Also, the expansion of production could just be a head fake. Or it could be a really tiny expansion.

All of this would be a lot easier if Microsoft released hard numbers about the Surface. Until it does that, we’re just going to be left to speculate.

Here’s the full release:

Microsoft Increases Production and Expands Retail Distribution for Microsoft Surface With Windows RT

REDMOND, Wash. — Dec. 11, 2012 — Microsoft Corp. today announced plans to make Microsoft Surface available at additional retailers as soon as mid-December. In addition, the company announced the extension of the Microsoft holiday stores, including the transition of several of the stores into permanent Microsoft retail outlets.

“The public reaction to Surface has been exciting to see. We’ve increased production and are expanding the ways in which customers can interact with, experience and purchase Surface,” said Panos Panay, general manager, Microsoft Surface.

As early as mid-December, consumers will be able to go to retail stores in the United States and Australia to purchase a Surface with Windows RT. Additional availability will be added in a number of countries in the coming months.

“Our plan has been to expand the retail presence for Surface after the first of the year. Based on interest from retailers, we are giving them the option to carry Surface with Windows RT even earlier,” said Steve Schueler, corporate vice president, Microsoft Retail Sales and Marketing.

Surface will continue to be available for purchase at all Microsoft retail stores in the United States and Canada and online in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States. Based on the success of the Microsoft holiday stores, the company will extend all of these locations into the new year. These stores will transition into either permanent brick-and-mortar retail outlets or specialty store locations.

Microsoft stores will continue to offer best-in-class technology and a premium retail experience, allowing customers to interact with Microsoft products that impact the way people live, work and play. All Microsoft stores provide consumers with the same excellent choice, value and service in an engaging way to experience the best of Microsoft products.

Starting at US$499, Surface combines the functionality of a laptop with the portability of a tablet. From the fun and unique touch cover that provides a super-thin, spill-resistant keyboard in a variety of vibrant colours to the integrated kickstand that enables hands-free entertainment, Surface stands out while delivering value and performance like nothing else on the market. With Windows apps, SkyDrive cloud connectivity, HD video, Xbox Music, games, a full-size USB port, a microSD card slot and the productivity of Office Home & Student 2013 RT, Surface with Windows RT brings work and play together in style.

Founded in 1975, Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT”) is the worldwide leader in software, services and solutions that help people and businesses realise their full potential.

