Ex-Manager Took 25,000 Pages Of Confidential Info To Salesforce, Says Microsoft

Former Microsoft manager Matt Miszewski.

Microsoft filed a motion in court accusing former manager Matt Miszewski of taking 25,000 pages of confidential information to competitor Salesforce.com.Miszewski formerly worked in Microsoft’s group that sells to governments. He quit Microsoft in December and a few weeks later took a job overseeing Salesforce sales to governments.



Microsoft immediately sued to prevent Miszewski from starting work under the terms of his non-compete agreement, and the judge granted Microsoft a restraining order.

In a filing with Washington Superior Court yesterday, Microsoft explained why it’s so worried: Miszewski’s computer apparently contained 900 files containing highly sensitive information about Microsoft’s sales strategies to governments and its cloud-computing plans.

Microsoft is slowly but steadily trying to put the squeeze on Salesforce with its competing CRM Online service: in December, the company offered $200 to any company that would switch.

