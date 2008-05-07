Microsoft's Zune Adds NBC Shows, Other Features; Still Unable To Combat Fierce Apathy

Want to buy those NBC episodes that you can’t get on Apple’s (AAPL) iTunes store anymore? Head over to Microsoft’s (MSFT) new Zune TV store, which includes NBC (GE) episodes among the 800 TV shows it will begin selling today. Microsoft is also adding new social features to its MP3 players, like the ability to access real-time feeds of music your friends are listening to.



The problem: To watch the new TV shows (on the go, at least) , you need a Zune — which we don’t have. And to use the social features, your friends need to have Zunes, too — which ours don’t.

And yours probably don’t, either. WSJ: “According to market-research firm NPD Group Inc., Apple had 71% of the U.S. portable-music-player market in the first quarter, compared with 4% for Microsoft.”

