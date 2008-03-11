Microsoft's Ozzie: We'll Keep Yahoo's Crappy Technology For a While

Microsoft chief architect Ray Ozzie tells Richard Waters of the Financial Times that the company won’t make the mistake other technology companies have made and replace Yahoo technology with Microsoft technology immediately:



“Technology companies, if they dive in and just smash things together for smashing them together’s sake, it’s reckless, it’s just simply reckless,” said Ray Ozzie..

“They have a number of different types of technologies. They have their own corporate culture,” Mr Ozzie said.

But he said he was “very optimistic” that Microsoft could pull off the main goals of the deal, provided it concentrated on not disrupting the experience of internet users and advertisers, rather than on racing to get all the financial and other benefits from a consolidation of the two companies’ operations.

So it looks as though former Yahoos won’t have to give up their Unix boxes and purple and yellow lounge furniture instantly.

