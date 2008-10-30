Microsoft Runs Out Of Celebrities, Crowdsources Latest Commercial (MSFT)

Crispin Porter & Bogusky’s Microsoft ad campaign that began with Seinfeld spots about nothing and then turned to imitating Apple’s (AAPL) Mac vs. PC ads will now lean on crowdsourcing for its upcoming spots.



A Microsoft (MSFT) spokesperson told AdAge that 17,000 users have already submitted videos and that “I’m a PC” videos have been viewed on the site 1.5 million times. To join the crowd, visit Windows.com and upload a five second video in which you say “I’m PC and [insert witticism here].”

Metrics firm Visible Measures says Apple’s latest Mac vs. PC ads, which counter Microsoft jab, appeared on double the number of sites as the “I’m a PC” ad.

